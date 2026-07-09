AP seeks Rs 1,000 crore sports projects under Khelo India

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy met Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and sought the Centre’s approval for sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,000 crore under the Khelo India programme in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Ramprasad Reddy submitted proposals for developing modern sports infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh, including sports complexes, multipurpose indoor halls, athletics tracks, football grounds, swimming pools and other state-of-the-art facilities.

He said the proposed projects would significantly strengthen sports infrastructure in the state, especially in rural areas, and provide young athletes with access to quality coaching and training, enabling them to excel at national and international competitions.

Ramprasad Reddy requested the Centre to sanction Rs 42.62 crore for the construction of a modern football turf at Rayachoti in Annamayya district.