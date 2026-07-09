Five illegal Kalapi powder units sealed in Kadapa after raids

KADAPA: In a major crackdown against the illegal manufacture of toxic household chemicals, the Kadapa District Police, in coordination with multiple regulatory departments, conducted simultaneous joint raids on five Kalapi powder manufacturing units in the Proddatur region. The enforcement drive follows an alarming spike in fatalities linked to the chemical substance, which has claimed 19 lives across the district between January 1, 2025, and July 6, 2026.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office on Wednesday, SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath stated that the targeted units were manufacturing Kalapi powder—commonly known as ‘cow dung water powder’ and used widely as a low-cost substitute for traditional cow dung before drawing household rangolis—by blending highly hazardous and toxic chemicals. Acting on tip-off regarding the severe environmental and public health hazards posed by a multi-departmental team inspected and sealed all five units under panchanama proceedings.

The joint enforcement team comprised Proddatur Tahsildar D Uday Bhaskar Raju, AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Environmental Engineer Sudha Kuruba, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories P Chinna Rao, Assistant District Fire Officer P Basivi Reddy, alongside Vigilance and Enforcement officials and personnel from the Proddatur Municipality and APSPDCL.