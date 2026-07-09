HappyNest project logs 1.5 million safe man hours sans LTI

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), as part of the development of the Capital City Amaravati and the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC), is executing the HappyNest residential housing project through NCC Limited.

The project comprises the construction of 1,200 residential apartments across 12 towers, with each tower consisting of Ground + 18 Floors (G+18). In a significant achievement, NCC Limited has successfully completed 1.5 million safe man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) at the project site.

This milestone reflects APCRDA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of workplace safety, operational discipline, and engineering excellence throughout the construction process.

APCRDA officials stated that this achievement was made possible through strict adherence to established safety protocols, continuous monitoring of construction activities, safety training and awareness programmes for workers, and the implementation of preventive measures at the project site.

These initiatives have ensured that construction activities have progressed without any Lost Time Injury while fostering a strong culture of safety among all personnel.

APCRDA conveyed its appreciation to every employee, engineer, contractor, consultant, and stakeholder associated with the project for their dedication and collective contribution towards achieving this important milestone.

To commemorate the achievement, a special programme was organised at the project camp site on Wednesday, where appreciation awards and incentives were presented to personnel in recognition of their commitment to maintaining exemplary safety standards.