Jagan slams Andhra govt for inaction on TET regulation

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the state government for ignoring the grievances of over one lakh school teachers distressed by mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) regulations.

In a post on X, Jagan termed the government’s indifference “unjust” and demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu intervene to secure a relaxation from the Centre for educators appointed before 2011.

The former Chief Minister highlighted that enforcing the rule retrospectively has pushed veteran educators into deep distress. He questioned the logic of requiring subject teachers with 20 to 25 years of experience to clear a multi-subject exam with a 60 per cent benchmark.

“These teachers originally secured their jobs after clearing the rigorous District Selection Committee (DSC) competitive exams,” Jagan stated. “When TET did not exist during their recruitment, imposing it now is unfair. Since the Right to Education Act mandated TET from 2011, there is absolute merit in exempting those appointed before the law came into effect.” he stated.