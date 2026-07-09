Nara Lokesh inaugurates Andhra’s first overseas investment facilitation centre in South Korea

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh intensified its investment outreach on Day 4 of its South Korea tour, as Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh invited Korean companies to invest in the Rs 30,000-crore Dugarajapatnam Shipbuilding Cluster, India’s first state-approved shipbuilding cluster, and pitched an integrated footwear manufacturing ecosystem spanning Kuppam, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam through engagements with leading global footwear manufacturers Hwaseung Group and Boo Young Group.

During the visit, the Minister Lokesh also inaugurated APEX Korea (Andhra Pradesh External Engagement - Korea), the state’s first overseas investment facilitation and outreach centre, and held discussions with BNK Financial Group on expanding financial sector partnerships with Andhra Pradesh.

At a maritime investment round-table meeting organised by the Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), Minister Lokesh showcased Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages as India’s emerging maritime manufacturing hub, highlighting its 1,053-kilometre coastline.

Lokesh has invited Korean marine equipment manufacturers to invest in the Rs 30,000-crore Dugarajapatnam Shipbuilding Cluster, being jointly developed by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) and the Visakhapatnam Port Authority. He also invited KOMEA to partner with APMB on a dedicated Korea Marine Equipment Desk, an India Ship Technology Centre, joint skill development initiatives and collaborative R&D programmes.