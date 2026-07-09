NIA searches three places in Andhra in terror link cases

NIA searches in Vijayawada may provide key info on terror network

Later, the case was transferred to the NIA. Investigators are now examining whether the accused had associates in Andhra Pradesh or elsewhere in the country and the extent of the alleged network.

Authorities believe the latest searches in Vijayawada could provide crucial leads, and help uncover additional links in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the NIA said various teams conducted nation-wide searches in a case of online terror radicalisation aimed at establishing an Islamic State in India through violent jihad against the democratically elected government by promoting the ideology of ISIS and AQIS terrorist organisations. About 20 locations were searched in a coordinated action by NIA teams in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat and the UT of Delhi, as part of the ongoing investigation in the case RC-01/2026/NIA/VSKP.

“The searches led to the seizure of several digital devices, which will be forensically examined for further clues into the radicalisation conspiracy. It may be recalled that as many as 11 accused and one juvenile have so far been arrested in the case, which NIA had taken over from Vijayawada police in May this year,” according to the NIA release.

Vijayawada police registered the case in March and carried out searches at the residence of key accused Rehmatullah that resulted in the recovery of incriminating materials related to the banned terrorist organisations AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) and ISIS (Islamic State). During the investigation, the NIA found that all the accused had created social media groups under the name “Al Malik Youth Islamic Committee” (AMYIC) and circulated jihadi videos.