Rich tributes paid to YSR on 77th birth anniversary

KADAPA: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich floral tributes to former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 77th birth anniversary at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district. Accompanied by members of the YSR family, he offered floral wreaths at the memorial and participated in special prayers conducted by religious leaders.

Remembering Dr. YSR as a visionary leader whose legacy of welfare and development continues to inspire millions, YS Jagan and party leaders recalled his invaluable contributions to the poor, farmers, healthcare, education, and irrigation.

They described Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as a leader who dedicated his life to public service and permanently earned a place in the hearts of the people.

Dr YSR’s wife YS Vijayamma, daughter-in-law YS Bharathi, other family members, senior YSRCP leaders, present and former public representatives, party workers, and supporters also paid floral tributes and participated in the commemorative prayers held at Idupulapaya.

Large numbers of admirers gathered at the YSR Ghat to honour the late leader.