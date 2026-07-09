Two hacked to death in Andhra's Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Two men were allegedly hacked to death near Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam in Tirupati on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Muniratnam (50) and Manikanta, both residents of Jeevakona.

According to local residents, five unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the duo with sharp weapons around 11.30 pm. Muniratnam died on the spot, while Manikanta succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

On receiving information, Tirupati police rushed to the spot, inspected the crime scene and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem.

Speaking to the media, Tirupati East Circle Inspector Srinivasulu said family disputes are suspected to be the motive behind the murders. However, he added that the exact circumstances leading to the attack would be known only after a detailed investigation.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.