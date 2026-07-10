Andhra Pradesh

57.3% of Andhra Pradesh urban women aged 15-49 years obese: NFHS data

Among women aged 15 years and above, 25.1% in urban areas had high or very high blood sugar levels or were taking medication to control blood sugar, compared with 20.2% in rural areas.
About 57.3% of urban women in Andhra Pradesh aged 15-49 years found to be obese.
About 57.3% of urban women in Andhra Pradesh aged 15-49 years found to be obese.(Express Illustrations)
Neelima Eaty
Updated on
2 min read

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urban Andhra Pradesh recorded higher obesity, high blood sugar levels and hypertension among adults, while underweight remained more common in rural areas, according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24.

The findings show that 57.3% of women aged 15-49 years in urban areas were overweight or obese, compared with 43.2% in rural areas. Among men in the same age group, the prevalence was 48.4% in urban areas and 38.1% in rural areas.

The prevalence of underweight was high in rural Andhra Pradesh. Among women aged 15-49 years, 12.3% in rural areas had a Body Mass Index (BMI) below the normal level, compared with 7.8% in urban areas. Among men, 14.5% in rural areas were underweight, against 9.7% in urban areas.

The survey found a higher rate of high blood sugar levels among adults in urban areas. Among women aged 15 years and above, 25.1% in urban areas had high or very high blood sugar levels or were taking medication to control blood sugar, compared with 20.2% in rural areas.

Among men, the prevalence stood at 26.8% in urban areas and 22.9% in rural areas.

Hypertension was also more common among urban residents. Among women aged 15 years and above, 25.8% in urban areas had elevated blood pressure or were taking medication to control it, compared with 23.3% in rural areas. Among men, 27.4% in urban areas had hypertension, against 25.4% in rural areas.

Among women, 10% in both urban and rural areas had mildly elevated blood pressure. Moderately or severely elevated blood pressure was reported in 6% of rural women and 5.2% of urban women.

Among men, 13.4% in urban areas and 12.5% in rural areas had mildly elevated blood pressure, while 3.5% of rural men and 3% of urban men had moderately elevated blood pressure. The survey, conducted across AP between June 28 and December 9, 2023, covered 11,503 households, including 10,418 women and 1,510 men.

obesity
underweight
NFHS-6