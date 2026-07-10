57.3% of Andhra Pradesh urban women aged 15-49 years obese: NFHS data

VISAKHAPATNAM: Urban Andhra Pradesh recorded higher obesity, high blood sugar levels and hypertension among adults, while underweight remained more common in rural areas, according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24.

The findings show that 57.3% of women aged 15-49 years in urban areas were overweight or obese, compared with 43.2% in rural areas. Among men in the same age group, the prevalence was 48.4% in urban areas and 38.1% in rural areas.

The prevalence of underweight was high in rural Andhra Pradesh. Among women aged 15-49 years, 12.3% in rural areas had a Body Mass Index (BMI) below the normal level, compared with 7.8% in urban areas. Among men, 14.5% in rural areas were underweight, against 9.7% in urban areas.

The survey found a higher rate of high blood sugar levels among adults in urban areas. Among women aged 15 years and above, 25.1% in urban areas had high or very high blood sugar levels or were taking medication to control blood sugar, compared with 20.2% in rural areas.