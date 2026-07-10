AICC charts roadmap to revitalise Congress in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the nationwide Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, a meeting of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents and City Congress Committee Presidents from 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh was held today at the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters to review the formation and functioning of the newly constituted DCCs and City Congress Committees.

The AICC delegation primarily focused on strengthening the functioning of the newly constituted DCCs and City Congress Committees.

The delegation emphasised the need to build organisational structures at the grassroots level before expanding outreach among various sections of society. From the afternoon until evening, the delegation held interactions with 21 leaders representing 10 districts.

They reviewed how effectively the programmes and campaigns undertaken by the Congress Party and the INDIA Alliance, both inside and outside Parliament, are being communicated to the people at the district level and how public opinion is being mobilised.

Based on these interactions, a comprehensive roadmap will be prepared to strengthen the party organisation by taking leadership into confidence and addressing key issues.

A report based on the findings of this two-day visit will be submitted to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.