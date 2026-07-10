Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Madhav calls upon workers to strengthen party at grassroots level

VIJAYAWADA: BJP AP President PVN Madhav on Thursday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and ensure the BJP has elected representatives in every village across the State.

Addressing a State-level workshop on the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Jenda’ campaign at the BJP State office in Vijayawada, Madhav said every party worker should aspire to become a public representative, whether as a ward member, Sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC or member of cooperative society. He urged leaders to expand the party’s presence at the grassroots level and work towards hoisting the BJP flag in every village.

The workshop was attended by BJP State general secretaries Matta Prasad and Ramesh Naidu, State Kisan Morcha president Kumaraswamy, State vice-presidents Bitra Siva Narayana, Sandi Reddy Srinivas and Kola Anand.

Marking one year of Madhav’s tenure as State president, party leaders felicitated him. He released a souvenir highlighting the BJP’s activities over the past year. He said the BJP had emerged as the country’s largest political party by forming governments in 21 States and said its governance model was inspiring others. Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s rise through the party ranks, he said dedication and development-oriented politics had earned people’s trust.

He urged party workers to effectively communicate the Centre’s welfare initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, rural infrastructure and drinking water programmes, while working with the party’s guiding principle of Antyodaya to ensure development reaches the last person in society.