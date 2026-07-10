Andhra Pradesh to showcase textile strengths at Bharat Tex 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will showcase its handloom heritage, textile strengths, investment opportunities and export potential at Bharat Tex 2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from July 14 to 17. Officials expect the State’s participation to attract fresh investments, strengthen export linkages, open new markets and accelerate the growth of the textile ecosystem.

According to a press release issued by the State government on Thursday, the Department of Handlooms and Textiles has set up an expanded Andhra Pradesh Pavilion in Hall No. 9 of the exhibition venue. Organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, Bharat Tex is among the world’s largest textile exhibitions and will bring together manufacturers, exporters, buyers, investors, technology providers and international delegations.

In line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of positioning Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for textile manufacturing and investment, the State will showcase its capabilities in handlooms, textiles, apparel and garments. Displays will also feature textile parks, GI-tagged and ‘One District One Product’ items, export-oriented industries and traditional weaving clusters.

The release said that Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha has been promoting initiatives aimed at preserving the State’s handloom heritage, expanding market access and creating opportunities for weavers and textile entrepreneurs. Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia is overseeing efforts to attract investments, strengthen the textile ecosystem and maximise the State’s visibility at the event, while Commissioner Rekha Rani is coordinating the pavilion and the participation of entrepreneurs.

Participants at the AP Pavilion will include Guntur Textile Park, Tarakeswara Textile Park, Harish Fashions and APCO, along with 40 entrepreneurs and exporters from Champion and Aspirational districts.