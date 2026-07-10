Andhra Pradesh will be made land dispute-free soon: CM Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government had scrapped the controversial Land Titling Act, and is determined to make Andhra Pradesh entirely free of land disputes.
Distributing the State-emblem-stamped pattadar passbooks under the Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku programme at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, he announced that 72.7 lakh error-free passbooks will be issued across 9,833 villages by March 2027.
Reaffirming his commitment to regional development, Naidu highlighted major upcoming industrial and horticultural investments to transform Rayalaseema into an economic hub, while noting that the statewide Jaladhara scheme has been launched to address a 22 per cent rainfall deficit and ensure water security.
Addressing a massive public gathering at the Praja Vedika layout, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the previous YSRCP regime, accusing it of weaponising land administration to create widespread public anxiety.
“The previous rulers introduced a ‘black law’ via the Land Titling Act to illegally grab assets and trigger panic among landowners. They went to the bizarre extent of stamping their photographs on private land documents and survey stones. We have replaced that obsession with the official seal to guarantee absolute legal security,” Naidu said.
Highlighting instant relief measures, he said thousands of acres of land, including 2,074 acres of Waqf properties in Dhone constituency and Inam lands across 1,971 villages, have been completely expunged from the 22A prohibited list. The government has also integrated an auto-mutation system to transfer ancestral properties to legal heirs seamlessly.
YSRCP patronising anti-social elements on social media: Naidu
Expanding on his vision for the region, Naidu promised that the landscape of the drought-prone Rayalaseema is undergoing a massive structural shift.
He disclosed that a cumulative blueprint of `40,000 crore in public sector investments and `60,000 crore in private capital is being channelled to turn Rayalaseema into a mega horticulture hub.
“Rayalaseema will soon emerge as a premier manufacturing and industrial destination with grounding of major projects, including the Kadapa Steel Plant, Hero Motors, and the advanced AMCA Fighter Jet plant. Royal Enfield motorcycles manufactured right here in Rayalaseema will rule national roads,” he asserted.
He commended the Nandyal district administration for constructing an 18-km feeder channel and several check dams.
Taking off his administrative hat, the Chief Minister launched a direct political and personal offensive against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the opposition of patronising and funding anti-social elements on social media who defame Hindu deities and espouse extremist ideologies.
“They desecrated temples, systematically compromised the sanctity of the Tirupati Venkateswara Prasadam, and are continuing to stoke communal tensions. Just two days ago, a miscreant desecrated a temple lamp in Adoni; our police arrested him within hours. We will show zero tolerance to anyone disrupting communal harmony,” Naidu warned.
Earlier, the CM inspected various stalls set up by local self-help groups, closely examining specialised bamboo jewellery. He directed officials to streamline and market all local DWCRA and MEPMA products under ‘Swayam’ brand.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Ministers NMD Farooq and BC Janardhan Reddy, Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari and regional legislators attended the event.