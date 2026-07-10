Andhra Pradesh will be made land dispute-free soon: CM Naidu

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government had scrapped the controversial Land Titling Act, and is determined to make Andhra Pradesh entirely free of land disputes.

Distributing the State-emblem-stamped pattadar passbooks under the Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku programme at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district, he announced that 72.7 lakh error-free passbooks will be issued across 9,833 villages by March 2027.

Reaffirming his commitment to regional development, Naidu highlighted major upcoming industrial and horticultural investments to transform Rayalaseema into an economic hub, while noting that the statewide Jaladhara scheme has been launched to address a 22 per cent rainfall deficit and ensure water security.

Addressing a massive public gathering at the Praja Vedika layout, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the previous YSRCP regime, accusing it of weaponising land administration to create widespread public anxiety.

“The previous rulers introduced a ‘black law’ via the Land Titling Act to illegally grab assets and trigger panic among landowners. They went to the bizarre extent of stamping their photographs on private land documents and survey stones. We have replaced that obsession with the official seal to guarantee absolute legal security,” Naidu said.

Highlighting instant relief measures, he said thousands of acres of land, including 2,074 acres of Waqf properties in Dhone constituency and Inam lands across 1,971 villages, have been completely expunged from the 22A prohibited list. The government has also integrated an auto-mutation system to transfer ancestral properties to legal heirs seamlessly.