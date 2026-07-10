Andhra's East Godavari sees decline in births, persistent gender imbalance

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A steady decline in births coupled with a persistent gender imbalance at birth has emerged as a matter of concern in East Godavari district, prompting health authorities to intensify monitoring of scanning centres and strengthen public awareness against prenatal sex determination.

Official data show that while the number of births has been falling over the past three years, male births continue to outnumber female births. The district recorded 23,906 births in 2023-24, including 12,118 boys and 11,788 girls.

The total declined to 19,524 births in 2024-25 (10,085 boys and 9,439 girls) and further to 17,652 in 2025-26 (9,044 boys and 8,608 girls). Up to May 2026, the district registered 2,572 births, comprising 1,346 boys and 1,226 girls.

The district has 186 scanning centres functioning in Rajamahendravaram city, municipalities and mandal headquarters. Although there is no official evidence linking the declining number of girl births to illegal prenatal sex determination, the health department is maintaining close surveillance.

Experts attribute the overall fall in births to changing family preferences, economic pressures and health-related factors.

District Medical and Health Officer N Vasundhara said scanning centres are inspected once every three months. She warned that illegal prenatal sex determination is a punishable offence carrying imprisonment, fines and suspension or cancellation of medical licences.

She said awareness campaigns are being conducted under the slogan, “Let us welcome every child, whether girl or boy,” and assured that the identities of informants reporting violations would be kept strictly confidential.