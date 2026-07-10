AP govt likely to raise retirement age of medical professors

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to enhance clinical training and curb severe staff shortages, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday announced that the State government is actively exploring a proposal to raise the retirement age of medical professors in government institutions.

Chairing a rigorous three-hour fiscal and academic review meeting at the State Secretariat, he directed Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Vishnuvardhan to immediately draft a blueprint regarding the age extension.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the massive vacancies hampering state-run institutions. Out of nearly 800 sanctioned professor posts across 17 government medical colleges, 200 remain vacant. The crisis is severe across 16 super-speciality wings, which are crippled by a 66 per cent staff deficit—holding 106 vacant slots out of 159 positions.

Yadav pointed out that while National Medical Commission (NMC) tie three PG seats to a single professor, private medical colleges are pocketing a higher share of PG quotas because professors can legally practice up to 70 years of age.

Due to a severe lack of promotion-eligible candidates within the department, extending the retirement age has become a vital structural remedy to prevent AP from losing precious PG medical seats.