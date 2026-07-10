AP Minister Atchannaidu blames previous YSRCP govt for ignoring fishermen's welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the welfare of fishermen and failing to release compensation and subsidy dues to affected families.

The minister said the coalition government cleared pending payments worth Rs 13.05 crore soon after assuming office, including Rs 3.15 crore in ex gratia for the families of 63 fishermen who died in accidents and Rs 9.90 crore in pending diesel subsidy dues. He alleged that despite promising enhanced compensation, the previous government kept several claims pending for years, causing hardship to fishermen’s families.

Atchannaidu said the present government has been extending full support to the fishing community under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and ensuring timely implementation of welfare measures.