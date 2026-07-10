AP Minister Nadendla announces reforms to resolve paddy ryots' issues

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Thursday announced a series of reforms aimed at resolving long-pending issues faced by paddy farmers, including the phased introduction of polypropylene (PP) bags from the Kharif season to replace conventional jute gunny bags.
Addressing a review meeting on two years of paddy procurement under the coalition government and preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season, the minister said PP bags would be supplied to farmers through Rythu Seva Kendras in areas facing gunny bag shortages. He also announced that transportation charges incurred by farmers for delivering paddy directly to rice mills would be reimbursed within 48 hours.
Highlighting the government’s performance, Manohar said the state procured a record 74.13 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the last kharif and rabi seasons, compared to 42.61 lakh metric tonnes during the previous government’s final year. Procurement was made from 10.32 lakh farmers, up from 6.30 lakh earlier, while payments of Rs 17,592 crore were credited largely within 24 hours, restoring farmers’ confidence in the procurement system.
The minister said Andhra Pradesh’s reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS) have earned national recognition. The Centre has decided to adopt the State’s initiative of limiting broken rice to 10% in PDS rice across the country, replacing the earlier norm of up to 25%, thereby improving quality and reducing diversion.
He said the government is addressing key issues such as gunny bag availability, transportation, and moisture management through technology-driven reforms. Warning against irregularities in Custom Milled Rice (CMR) procurement, Manohar said strict action would be taken against those tarnishing the system.
Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudhir, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kannababu, Corporation Managing Director Dilli Rao, Director Nafur, FCI General Manager Vijay Kumar Yadav, ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor Satyanarayana, State Rice Millers’ Association president Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and State Agriculture Mission VC M Srinivasa Reddy were present.