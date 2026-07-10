AP Minister Nadendla announces reforms to resolve paddy ryots' issues

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Thursday announced a series of reforms aimed at resolving long-pending issues faced by paddy farmers, including the phased introduction of polypropylene (PP) bags from the Kharif season to replace conventional jute gunny bags.

Addressing a review meeting on two years of paddy procurement under the coalition government and preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season, the minister said PP bags would be supplied to farmers through Rythu Seva Kendras in areas facing gunny bag shortages. He also announced that transportation charges incurred by farmers for delivering paddy directly to rice mills would be reimbursed within 48 hours.

Highlighting the government’s performance, Manohar said the state procured a record 74.13 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the last kharif and rabi seasons, compared to 42.61 lakh metric tonnes during the previous government’s final year. Procurement was made from 10.32 lakh farmers, up from 6.30 lakh earlier, while payments of Rs 17,592 crore were credited largely within 24 hours, restoring farmers’ confidence in the procurement system.