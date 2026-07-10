AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews designs of Polavaram tourism hub with Japanese agency

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Thursday reviewed the designs of the proposed Polavaram Tourism Hub with senior officials and representatives of Japan’s Nippon Koei agency. Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimh Murthy, architects and agency representatives were present at the meeting.

The Minister said the tourism hub designs have reached the final stage and will be examined by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Polavaram on July 13.

On the same day, the Chief Minister will review project progress and formally approve the hub’s master plan. He has said that, the Polavaram spillway be developed as a landmark showcasing Telugu heritage and the State’s pride.

Officials explained that 10,000 acres have been identified through a LiDAR survey for tourism development. Plans include linking NH-365BB with NH-516E to improve access to the project site, while proposals are also being prepared to extend the hub from Polavaram through Papikondalu up to Bhadrachalam. The envisioned hub will feature a museum highlighting the grandeur of the Godavari, water sports facilities, temple tourism circuits, resorts, huts and amusement parks.

Ramanaidu said discussions are underway with the National Highways Authority to strengthen connectivity, which will be crucial for attracting visitors.