AP MLC Bhumireddy slams YSRCP chief Jagan on TET issue

VIJAYAWADA: MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy criticised YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making a deliberate attempt to mislead teachers and government employees over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) issue.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, he said Jagan was fully aware that the issue was not created by the Andhra Pradesh government but had arisen from a binding judgment of the Supreme Court of India. Despite knowing the facts, he alleged, the former CM was trying to spread confusion among teachers for political gain.

Ramgopal Reddy said the dispute originally arose between the Maharashtra government and Anjuman-I-Islam’s Saif Tyabji Girls High School regarding the applicability of the Teacher Eligibility Test.