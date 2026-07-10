CM Chandrababu Naidu launches new pattadar passbooks, promises land dispute resolution

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu asserted that land rights stand as the foundation of farmers’ security and the government is committed to transparent administration and permanent resolution of land disputes.

The Chief Minister distributed pattadar Passbooks to farmers in the “Mee Bhoomi Mee Hakku” programme, which was attended by farmers and a large number of party workers.

He said the new Pattadar Passbooks, printed with advanced security features including QR codes and blockchain technology, would safeguard ownership records. He announced that all eligible landowners across Andhra Pradesh would receive the new passbooks by March 2027.

Rayalaseema would be transformed into a major horticulture hub through investments in cold storage facilities, value-added industries and export infrastructure. The government would also focus on industrialisation, green energy, irrigation projects and employment generation while implementing water conservation initiatives under the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme, he said.