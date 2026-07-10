CM Chandrababu Naidu launches new pattadar passbooks, promises land dispute resolution

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu asserted that land rights stand as the foundation of farmers’ security and the government is committed to transparent administration and permanent resolution of land disputes.
The Chief Minister distributed pattadar Passbooks to farmers in the “Mee Bhoomi Mee Hakku” programme, which was attended by farmers and a large number of party workers.
He said the new Pattadar Passbooks, printed with advanced security features including QR codes and blockchain technology, would safeguard ownership records. He announced that all eligible landowners across Andhra Pradesh would receive the new passbooks by March 2027.
Rayalaseema would be transformed into a major horticulture hub through investments in cold storage facilities, value-added industries and export infrastructure. The government would also focus on industrialisation, green energy, irrigation projects and employment generation while implementing water conservation initiatives under the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme, he said.
Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy thanked the people of Banaganapalle and TDP workers for making the Chief Minister’s visit a grand success.
He highlighted several initiatives taken up in the constituency, including sanctioning of an RTO office, 70 per cent completion of the Banaganapalle bypass road, and execution of a 41-km underground drainage project, of which 28 km has already been completed with the remaining works targeted by December.
Janardhan Reddy urged the Chief Minister to improve water supply to SRBC lower canals to stabilise irrigation for nearly 25,000 acres and sought sanction of a 920-seat BC Boys Hostel for students.
Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari said the government was giving top priority to the comprehensive development of Rayalaseema. She said the government’s focus on food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, exports and new industries would enhance farmers’ incomes and generate large-scale employment opportunities, transforming Rayalaseema into a leading horticulture and industrial hub.