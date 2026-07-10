CREDAI seeks early notification of PMAY 2.0 Affordable Housing rules.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), AP, has urged the government to notify the Affordable Housing Rules under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 at the earliest, stating that the delay has affected affordable housing projects across the State.

In a representation submitted to S Suresh Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Principal Secretary, the association stated that developers had planned projects based on the draft Affordable Housing Rules issued on July 28, 2025. However, the absence of a final notification has delayed project implementation and created uncertainty.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter president E Ashok Kumar said an early notification of the rules would provide policy clarity, facilitate the launch of new affordable housing projects, generate employment in the construction sector and help ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of PMAY 2.0 without further delay.

“Under the existing guidelines, affordable housing includes dwelling units priced up to Rs 45 lakh, with a carpet area of up to 60 square metres in metropolitan cities and 90 square metres in non-metropolitan cities. Such projects are eligible for benefits under PMAY and are intended for beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low-Income Groups (LIG) and sections of the Middle-Income Group (MIG),” he noted.