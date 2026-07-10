Kakinada Gateway Port's first phase on track for December 2026 completion

KAKINADA: Kakinada Gateway Port Limited (KGPL) construction works continue at a brisk pace and the first phase of works are likely to be completed by December 2026. Auro Infra Private Limited is the contractor for the works.

With a capacity of handling of 120 million tonnes, the KGPL is considered as one of the deepest ports in the country and being built at Thondangi mandal, Kakinada district.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,000 crore for three phases. The 25-berth port construction is continuing at brisk pace.

The first berth is expected to be ready by the end of 2026. Three berths in the project’s first phase will be completed by December 2027.

Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) was launched in 2006 alongside Visakhapatnam SEZ and two more SEZs in Andhra Pradesh. Although many issues were overcome, KSEZ has been under development for the past 10 years.

KSEZ has now allocated 1,600 acres to KGPL for offshore logistics operations, Cargo, Liquid and Gas imports and exports. For KGPL’s first phase Rs 4,000 crore were allocated, and Rs 2,000 crore for the second phase; and Rs 5,000 crore for the third phase.

Port construction has started across a 1.5 km-wide section of the six-kilometre shoreline.

A channel has been created between the south and north breakwaters so all types of ships can reach the berths directly. According to sources, vessels of around 200,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) can anchor at the port for import or export because 8Kms of channel and berth depth is 20 metres.