Minister Lokesh moots Andhra Pradesh-Korea Investment Desk

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh concluded the fifth day of his South Korea investment mission with a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening economic ties between Andhra Pradesh and the Republic of Korea.

The day’s discussions focused on expanding Kia’s manufacturing footprint in the State, proposing an Andhra Pradesh–Korea Investment Desk to institutionalise bilateral engagement, presenting Andhra Pradesh’s 3S policy (Speed, Stability and Service) as a trusted framework for investors, seeking South Korea’s partnership in building a knowledge economy and a 10-GW data centre ecosystem under the Swarna Andhra@2047 vision, and inviting collaboration in semiconductor and display equipment manufacturing.

Minister Lokesh met Tae Hun Lee, Executive Vice-President (Global Operations) of Kia Corporation, and the company’s senior leadership in Seoul, inviting Kia to significantly expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh beyond passenger vehicle manufacturing.

He proposed an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles and Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) solutions, along with a CKD (completely knocked down) assembly and export hub near Visakhapatnam Port. He also invited Kia to establish an EV components manufacturing hub and an EV powertrain testing and homologation centre, further strengthening Andhra Pradesh as a global destination for automotive and advanced mobility manufacturing.

Responding to the proposals, Tae Hun Lee said Kia would examine the Andhra Pradesh Government’s proposals in consultation with its senior leadership.

During his meeting with Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Vice-Minister for Political Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s 3S policy—Speed, Stability and Service—as the foundation of a predictable and investor-friendly business environment.