Minister Lokesh moots Andhra Pradesh-Korea Investment Desk

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh concluded the fifth day of his South Korea investment mission with a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening economic ties between Andhra Pradesh and the Republic of Korea.
The day’s discussions focused on expanding Kia’s manufacturing footprint in the State, proposing an Andhra Pradesh–Korea Investment Desk to institutionalise bilateral engagement, presenting Andhra Pradesh’s 3S policy (Speed, Stability and Service) as a trusted framework for investors, seeking South Korea’s partnership in building a knowledge economy and a 10-GW data centre ecosystem under the Swarna Andhra@2047 vision, and inviting collaboration in semiconductor and display equipment manufacturing.
Minister Lokesh met Tae Hun Lee, Executive Vice-President (Global Operations) of Kia Corporation, and the company’s senior leadership in Seoul, inviting Kia to significantly expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh beyond passenger vehicle manufacturing.
He proposed an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles and Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) solutions, along with a CKD (completely knocked down) assembly and export hub near Visakhapatnam Port. He also invited Kia to establish an EV components manufacturing hub and an EV powertrain testing and homologation centre, further strengthening Andhra Pradesh as a global destination for automotive and advanced mobility manufacturing.
Responding to the proposals, Tae Hun Lee said Kia would examine the Andhra Pradesh Government’s proposals in consultation with its senior leadership.
During his meeting with Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Vice-Minister for Political Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s 3S policy—Speed, Stability and Service—as the foundation of a predictable and investor-friendly business environment.
He urged the South Korean government to encourage Korean businesses to view Andhra Pradesh as India’s preferred long-term investment destination and highlighted the State’s competitive incentives, industrial infrastructure and strategic location on the country’s east coast.
To institutionalise bilateral engagement, Lokesh proposed the establishment of an Andhra Pradesh–Korea Investment Desk and an annual Andhra Pradesh–Korea Economic Partnership Dialogue. He also sought support for joint skill academies, Korean language centres in universities across Andhra Pradesh, a Korean Cultural Centre, and improved direct air connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Busan or Incheon.
In his meeting with Kamchan Kang, Vice-Minister for International Trade and Investment, Lokesh sought South Korea’s partnership in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge-driven economy.
He proposed collaboration in student and faculty exchanges, curriculum development, joint research and technology transfer in electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, clean technology, health technology and shipbuilding.
The Minister also invited South Korea to partner in developing the infrastructure and regulatory ecosystem required to support 10 GW of data centre capacity in Andhra Pradesh and proposed the establishment of a dedicated Korea Industrial Park with plug-and-play infrastructure, investor incentives and a dedicated Korea Desk.