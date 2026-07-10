Recruitment of AEEs will be merit-based: APTRANSCO

VIJAYAWADA: APTRANSCO has reiterated that recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in Andhra Pradesh power utilities will be conducted strictly on merit, with no scope for influence or malpractice.

Joint Managing Director (Vigilance & HRD) Surya Sai Praveen Chand clarified that the process is fully transparent, computer-based, and aligned with national-level standards such as GATE and UGC-NET.

He dismissed rumours of exam postponement, syllabus changes, or jobs being sold, stressing that the CBT will be held as scheduled from August 22 to 29, 2026.

Praveen Chand revealed that over 23,000 applications have been received and warned candidates against brokers and false promises, affirming that “merit alone will determine selection.”

He confirmed that the syllabus remains unchanged, with only redistribution of marks across sections, and highlighted strict security measures to prevent impersonation or unfair practices. He emphasised that candidates have been given 58 days to prepare, more than in previous recruitments, and urged them to rely only on official notifications.

A 24x7 online grievance redressal system is available on the AP Power Recruitment portal to address complaints.

Dr. Chand underlined that filling vacant engineering posts is vital to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and assured that the recruitment will proceed without delay. He concluded: “Transparency, integrity, merit and fairness are the four pillars of this recruitment. Talent is the path to success.”