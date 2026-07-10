Srikakulam granite industry shines amidst war, global challenges

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam district has emerged as a major hub for granite mining by producing several world-famous varieties, and the mining activity across the district has brought significant economic growth, with quarries providing direct jobs to hundreds of workers and indirect opportunities in transport, stone cutting, polishing, and logistics industries.

The district is renowned for its premium granite varieties including Srikakulam Blue, Bhama Blue, Kingfisher Blue, Coromandal Blue, Diamond Pearl, Flash Blue, Mint Pearl, Peacock Green, Ice-Park, Silky Silver, Lavender Blue, Pigeon Blue, Deccan Brown, and Celestial Blue.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Director of Mines and Geology, C Mohan Rao said that the granite stones are exported to China, Thailand, Vietnam, and several European countries, making the Srikakulam district a vital contributor to Andhra Pradesh’s mineral economy.

According to the official reports, the Srikakulam division has around 110 quarries under lease, of which 67 are operational while 40 remain idle. For the financial year 2024-25, the division set a mineral revenue target of Rs 100.29 crore but achieved only Rs 67.12 crore, reaching 65.23 per cent of the goal.

In 2025-26, performance improved with a target of Rs 70 crore and an achievement of Rs 60.4 crore, representing 86.3 per cent of the target.

The Tekkali division, with a larger number of quarries has 184 under lease. Among them, 157 are colour granite quarries, of which 63 are operational and 89 remain idle. Additionally, 27 quarries are for road metal, with 10 operational and 17 non-working. In 2024-25, the division targeted Rs 47 crore but achieved only Rs 20.46 crore, meeting 43.5 per cent of the goal. By 2025-26, the division set a target of Rs 120 crore and achieved an impressive Rs 169.9 crore, surpassing expectations with 141 per cent of the target.

Across the Srikakulam district, the mineral revenue target for 2024-25 was Rs 149.9 crore, but only `87.58 crore was achieved, meeting 58.4% of the target.