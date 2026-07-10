Suspected Covid death reported in AP's Kadapa district

KADAPA: A suspected Covid-19 death reported in Kadapa district on Tuesday came to light on Thursday, with health authorities awaiting laboratory confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

A 46-year-old man was admitted to the Government General Hospital-RIMS (GGH-RIMS), Kadapa, on July 4 with symptoms resembling Covid-19. Despite intensive treatment over the next four days, his condition deteriorated and he died. The deceased, a resident of Masapeta in Kadapa, was suffering from severe bilateral lung infections when he was admitted to the hospital. Hospital sources said he had a history of heavy alcohol consumption, which may have aggravated his respiratory condition.

Doctors suspect a possible coronavirus infection based on the severity of his pulmonary illness. When contacted, In-charge District Medical and Health Officer Dr Ravi Babu said the patient’s biological samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to determine cause of death.

“A definitive conclusion can only be reached once the comprehensive virology report is received from Pune,” he added.