Vijayawada airport terminal operations to begin by November

VIJAYAWADA: The Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) on Thursday set a strict deadline of Dasara (October) or a maximum of November 2026 to complete and operationalise the long-pending new terminal building at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram.

The high-level review meeting, chaired by Machilipatnam MP and AAC Chairman Vallabhaneni Balashowry along with Vijayawada MP and Co-chairman Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), focused heavily on international flight expansion, upgrading domestic connectivity, and improving fast-track road infrastructure to capital Amaravati.

Briefing media persons after the session, Balashowry disclosed that the Union government has appointed a new contractor to expedite the terminal work, which is now progressing at a rapid pace. Highlighting international connectivity, the committee proposed launching direct flight services to Sri Lanka and Dubai.

The panel made a special pitch to bring global carrier Emirates to Vijayawada, which would establish a gateway to the US, Europe, and Africa for non-resident Indians (NRIs). Balashowry stated that the matter has already been taken up with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

On the domestic front, the panel requested additional flights to Varanasi, Kolkata, Cochin (for Sabarimala pilgrims), Goa, and Ahmedabad, besides a twin morning-evening flight schedule to Mumbai.