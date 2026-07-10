Wordy duel between Madakasira MLA, Rapthadu ex-MLA triggers tension in AP's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Tension gripped Anantapur city on Thursday as a political confrontation between Madakasira MLA MS Raju and former Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy prompted massive police deployment and the enforcement of Section 144 to prevent any law and order issues.

The confrontation stemmed from a war of words between the two leaders after Prakash Reddy allegedly accused MS Raju of amassing illegal assets. Challenging the allegations, Raju demanded that Prakash Reddy substantiate his claims, warning that he would visit his residence if no evidence was produced. Anticipating a face-off between supporters of both parties, police erected barricades, sealed approach roads with iron fencing, and imposed prohibitory orders across the city.

Supporters of the YSR Congress Party gathered at Prakash Reddy’s residence to express solidarity, while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers assembled at the residence of MLA MS Raju. Police maintained strict vigil to prevent the two groups from coming into contact. Senior officers, including DSPs and Circle Inspectors, supervised the security arrangements.