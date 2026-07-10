Wordy duel between Madakasira MLA, Rapthadu ex-MLA triggers tension in AP's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Tension gripped Anantapur city on Thursday as a political confrontation between Madakasira MLA MS Raju and former Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy prompted massive police deployment and the enforcement of Section 144 to prevent any law and order issues.
The confrontation stemmed from a war of words between the two leaders after Prakash Reddy allegedly accused MS Raju of amassing illegal assets. Challenging the allegations, Raju demanded that Prakash Reddy substantiate his claims, warning that he would visit his residence if no evidence was produced. Anticipating a face-off between supporters of both parties, police erected barricades, sealed approach roads with iron fencing, and imposed prohibitory orders across the city.
Supporters of the YSR Congress Party gathered at Prakash Reddy’s residence to express solidarity, while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers assembled at the residence of MLA MS Raju. Police maintained strict vigil to prevent the two groups from coming into contact. Senior officers, including DSPs and Circle Inspectors, supervised the security arrangements.
Police also conducted searches at Prakash Reddy’s residence. YSRCP leaders objected to the searches, alleging that male police personnel entered the house without a search warrant despite the presence of women. They also questioned the inspection of private areas of the residence. According to police, photographs of beer bottles and stones allegedly found on the premises were forwarded to senior officials.
Prakash Reddy, who had scheduled a party workers’ meeting and an awareness programme on SIR of electoral rolls, was taken into preventive custody on Thursday afternoon while attempting to reach his residence. He was later shifted to his native village, Thopudurthi, under heavy police escort.
Several TDP leaders, including MLAs Amilineni Surendra Babu, Kalva Srinivasulu and other party leaders, visited MS Raju’s residence and extended their support.