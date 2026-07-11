Andhra Pradesh: Bank appraiser’s Rs 10 crore gold loan fraud unearthed

ELURU: In one of the largest banking scandals in the district in recent years, police unearthed a gold loan fraud at Bank of Baroda’s Jangareddigudem branch, and arrested the bank’s official gold appraiser for allegedly misappropriating pledged ornaments valued at Rs 10 crore.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Friday, Eluru Superintendent of Police K Pratap Siva Kishore said the accused, Chalapaka Raju (40) of Velamapeta in Jangareddigudem, was arrested.

Following intensive searches, a special investigation team recovered 4.120 kg of stolen gold ornaments valued at Rs 5.71 crore, along with Rs 10 lakh in cash, bringing the total recovery to Rs 5.81 crore.

The institutional fraud came to light after the senior branch manager of the bank lodged a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Jangareddigudem police registered Crime No. 198/2026 under Sections 318(4), 316(5), 336(3), and 305(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A comprehensive probe was launched under the direct supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sushmitha R. A deep forensic audit of the bank’s vault exposed severe irregularities across 176 gold loan accounts.

Investigators revealed that Raju abused his position of trust to systematically siphon off gold ornaments.