Andhra Pradesh: Serial house burglar held, Rs 10L booty recovered

ONGOLE: Markapuram police arrested a serial house burglar involved in multiple theft and chain-snatching cases across Prakasam district and recovered stolen property worth about Rs 10 lakh, including gold jewellery and cash, police said on Friday.

Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagaraju announced the arrest at Cumbum Police Station. The accused, Gurunatham Brahmaiah (24), of in Annamayya district, allegedly committed house burglaries and chain-snatching offences after developing habits that required easy money, police said.

According to the investigation, Brahmaiah and his wife posed as collectors of waste plastic and human hair to identify houses occupied by women living alone or locked houses and shops. Police alleged that Brahmaiah, along with his associate Naguluri Nagaraju, later targeted the identified locations and also snatched gold chains from women.

Police said Brahmaiah had been involved in theft cases in AP and Telangana and had been in Mahabubnagar Jail before securing bail four months ago. After his release, he stayed at Ramayapalli village in Kanigiri mandal and allegedly resumed criminal activities with his relative, Naguluri Nagaraju of Veligandla.

The duo allegedly committed offences in Papaiahpalli village in Bestavaripeta mandal, Pedda Ullagallu and Purimetla villages in Mundlamuru mandal, besides a burglary at a shop under Naguluppalapadu police station limits.

Following a series of thefts under Cumbum Circle and the Naguluppalapadu and Mundlamuru police station limits, Prakasam SP V Harshavardhan Raju directed officers to identify the accused and recover the stolen property.

Acting under the supervision of the DSP, a police team led by Cumbum CI K Mallikarjuna arrested Brahmaiah near Konapalli Crossroads. Police recovered 83 grams of stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 30,000. Police said efforts are on to trace second accused.