Andhra Pradesh Task Force to combat cyberbullying soon

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive and multi-pronged legislative push, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the setting up of a high-powered State Task Force and a dedicated Social Media Response Cell to counter cyberbullying and systemic digital defamation.

Briefing mediapersons on the outcome of the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the government will adopt zero tolerance against character assassination on social media.

The State plans to deploy advanced digital forensic technology to track rogue handles, appoint Special Public Prosecutors for cyber offences, and train station house officers to crack down on obscene content targeting women and minors.

Cabinet ratifies Rs 5,000 cr investment proposals

The Cabinet also ordered a global comparative study of stringent cyber legislation to build an airtight regulatory and punitive framework for the State.

Alongside the digital crackdown, the Cabinet unveiled a massive financial blueprint for infrastructure, approving drinking water initiatives totalling an estimated Rs 11,166.81 crore under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

This includes a massive allocation of Rs 9,355 crore for 10 comprehensive Multi-Village Schemes to lay sustainable supply lines, as well as Rs 1,811.81 crore channelled via Special Development Funds for 2,943 localised water supply works across severely water-stressed habitations.