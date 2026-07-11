Andhra Pradesh Task Force to combat cyberbullying soon

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive and multi-pronged legislative push, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the setting up of a high-powered State Task Force and a dedicated Social Media Response Cell to counter cyberbullying and systemic digital defamation.
Briefing mediapersons on the outcome of the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy stated that the government will adopt zero tolerance against character assassination on social media.
The State plans to deploy advanced digital forensic technology to track rogue handles, appoint Special Public Prosecutors for cyber offences, and train station house officers to crack down on obscene content targeting women and minors.
Cabinet ratifies Rs 5,000 cr investment proposals
The Cabinet also ordered a global comparative study of stringent cyber legislation to build an airtight regulatory and punitive framework for the State.
Alongside the digital crackdown, the Cabinet unveiled a massive financial blueprint for infrastructure, approving drinking water initiatives totalling an estimated Rs 11,166.81 crore under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.
This includes a massive allocation of Rs 9,355 crore for 10 comprehensive Multi-Village Schemes to lay sustainable supply lines, as well as Rs 1,811.81 crore channelled via Special Development Funds for 2,943 localised water supply works across severely water-stressed habitations.
On the agricultural front, AP Markfed has been authorised to raise a fresh government-backed working capital loan of Rs 1,800 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation. Out of this, Rs 1,600 crore will be utilised as an inter-corporate loan for the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation to handle intensive paddy procurement during the Rabi 2025–26 season, while Rs 200 crore will go to the AP State Seeds Development Corporation to streamline Kharif 2026 seed distribution. The Cabinet simultaneously approved expanding the State’s equity share capital in AP Markfed from Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore.
On the industrial front, the Cabinet ratified several high-value, employment-generating investment proposals totalling over Rs 5,000 crore, which were cleared during Tuesday’s State Investment Promotion Board meeting.
A standout approval was given to Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, which secured a tailor-made incentive package for an Rs 1,801-crore expansion of its existing chocolate manufacturing facility at Sri City in Tirupati district, generating 80 direct jobs.
Further allocations include a Rs 1,137.58-crore investment by Averon Panels Private Limited for a greenfield integrated wood panel manufacturing project across Gudupalli and Santhipuram mandals in Chittoor, and a Rs 1,356.22-crore sustainable aviation fuel plant by SAF One India SPKompact. Additionally, Akshat Greentech Private Limited was allotted 34.02 acres at Parawada Industrial Park at a concessional rate of Rs 65 lakh per acre to set up a Rs 1,600-crore, 3.5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit, alongside directives to APIIC to build a flatted factory complex at the site.
The Cabinet cleared a Rs 255-crore greenfield Integrated Logistics Park over 63.01 acres at Chinnetivakam in Tirupati district. The AP Maritime Board will acquire the land and sell it outright to Nexus Integrated Logistics Park at Rs 28 lakh per acre under the AP Logistics Policy, 2026.
The 1.5 million sq ft project, funded via 35% equity and 65% term loans, features warehouses, a container yard, and a cold storage. Developing in two phases over five years, it will generate 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. The developer will bear all acquisition, infrastructure, and administrative costs.
In a move to fulfil promises made to capital region land-pooling farmers, the Cabinet approved crucial amendments to the AP Capital City Land Pooling Scheme Rules, 2015, hiking the 10-year annuity payout.