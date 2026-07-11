Andhra's Parvathipuram tops NITI Aayog’s Health & Nutrition rankings

PARAVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The Parvathipuram-Manyam district has secured the top position in the Health & Nutrition Theme among the 112 Aspirational Districts across the nation in the delta rankings of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) announced by the NITI Aayog for the quarter ending March 2026.

The district has also secured 2nd Rank in the Basic Infrastructure Theme in the nation. The delta rankings of the aspirational districts have been calculated by the NITI Aayog on the basis of the incremental, month-on-month progress of under-developed regions under its Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme.

The NITI Aayog analyses the achievement of indicators in every quarter and declares the top achievers. In this quarter, Parvathipuram-Manyam district has achieved a good ranking in the indicators in the Health and Nutrition Theme and stood in the top among the 112 aspirational districts across the nation.

Parvathipuram-Manyam district, comprising Parvathipuram and Seethampeta ITDAs, is one of the most backward districts in the nation with a poor literacy rate, road connectivity and poverty. Though the district has a good number of natural resources and manpower, the district is still underdeveloped due to a lack of focus on the implementation of the welfare schemes and developmental activities sponsored by both the union and state governments.

Therefore, NITI Aayog has identified Parvathipuram-Manyam district as one of the 112 aspirational districts in the nation to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all under the slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas”.

NITI Aayog monitors the districts’ progress on five key performance indicators (medical & health, education, agriculture, skill development, and basic infrastructure) under the Aspirational Districts Programme.