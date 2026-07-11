Andhra's Parvathipuram tops NITI Aayog’s Health & Nutrition rankings

PARAVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The Parvathipuram-Manyam district has secured the top position in the Health & Nutrition Theme among the 112 Aspirational Districts across the nation in the delta rankings of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) announced by the NITI Aayog for the quarter ending March 2026.
The district has also secured 2nd Rank in the Basic Infrastructure Theme in the nation. The delta rankings of the aspirational districts have been calculated by the NITI Aayog on the basis of the incremental, month-on-month progress of under-developed regions under its Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme.
The NITI Aayog analyses the achievement of indicators in every quarter and declares the top achievers. In this quarter, Parvathipuram-Manyam district has achieved a good ranking in the indicators in the Health and Nutrition Theme and stood in the top among the 112 aspirational districts across the nation.
Parvathipuram-Manyam district, comprising Parvathipuram and Seethampeta ITDAs, is one of the most backward districts in the nation with a poor literacy rate, road connectivity and poverty. Though the district has a good number of natural resources and manpower, the district is still underdeveloped due to a lack of focus on the implementation of the welfare schemes and developmental activities sponsored by both the union and state governments.
Therefore, NITI Aayog has identified Parvathipuram-Manyam district as one of the 112 aspirational districts in the nation to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all under the slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas”.
NITI Aayog monitors the districts’ progress on five key performance indicators (medical & health, education, agriculture, skill development, and basic infrastructure) under the Aspirational Districts Programme.
Parvathipuram-Manyam district excelled in maternal healthcare, infant health monitoring, robust immunisation drives, institutional nutritional programs, and efficient Anganwadi services driven by the synchronised efforts of the Medical and Health and ICDS departments.
The district officials have achieved good progress in Antenatal care (ANC) besides improving the percentage of pregnant women taking Supplementary Nutrition under the ICDS programme.
They have also increased the institutional deliveries by creating awareness among the pregnant women as well as their family members.
The special measures being taken for Tuberculosis (TB) patients are yielding good results in reducing the cases as well as improving the health of the TB patients in the district under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Among the NITI Aayog’s indicators, the district has achieved a good ranking in the indicators and stood first in the nation in the Health & Nutrition Theme and second place in the Basic Infrastructure Theme.
Speaking to TNIE, District Collector N Prabhakar Reddy said, “This is a collective hard work of the entire district machinery, elected public representatives, and the citizens in implementing the government schemes to develop the district. My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the Zilla Parishad Chairperson, ZPTC members, MPPs, Sarpanches, district and mandal-level officials, and grassroots warriors, including ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, village secretariat employees, and field-level workers across health, panchayat raj, rural development, education, and revenue departments.
“This national accolade has not only brought immense pride to the officials but also increased the responsibility. I appeal to all stakeholders to maintain the same momentum to achieve excellent results in other development parameters and transform Parvathipuram-Manyam into a model district for the nation,” he added.