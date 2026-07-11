Centre sanctions Rs 30.5 crore for PMGSY works in Ongole

ONGOLE: The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 30.506 crore for the construction of five roads and four high-level bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV in Ongole Parliamentary constituency for 2026-27. The approved works include 14.40 km of roads and 207.26 metres of bridges to provide all-weather road connectivity to five habitations.

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy that the Centre had approved the projects under PMGSY-IV (Batch-I) and asked him to guide the administration to ensure timely execution without compromising quality.

The sanctioned projects include a 2-km road from the Darsi-Addanki Road to Pulipadu Thanda in Mundlamuru mandal; a 5.90-km road from KP Road to Kambaladinne via Renimadugu in Pamuru mandal; a 1.60-km road from Renimadugu to Akkampeta; a 4.15-km road from Raghunathapuram to Bodawada via Rajasaheb village; and a 0.75-km connecting road to Veerayapalem from the Yerragondapalem-Kolukula Road in Yerragondapalem mandal.

Two bridges will span the Nerella Vagu, while the remaining two will be constructed across local streams.