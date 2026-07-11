Korean firms invited to explore Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly industrial ecosystem

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday organised a Special Interactive Session with Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, ITE&C and RTGS, and the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 Korea Road show in Seoul, South Korea’s capital.

The session brought together senior representatives from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Embassy of India in Seoul, Government of the Republic of Korea, Invest KOREA, KOTRA, Korean industry and the CII Andhra Pradesh CEOs Delegation to explore opportunities for strengthening Andhra Pradesh–Korea trade, investment and technology partnerships.

In his keynote address, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s renewed focus on industrial growth, investment facilitation, technology-led governance and job creation. He said that Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of India’s most attractive destinations for global investors, with strong opportunities in electronics, IT, semiconductors, automobiles, EVs, renewable energy, green hydrogen, food processing, ports, logistics and advanced manufacturing.