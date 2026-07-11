Korean firms invited to explore Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly industrial ecosystem

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday organised a Special Interactive Session with Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, ITE&C and RTGS, and the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 Korea Road show in Seoul, South Korea’s capital.
The session brought together senior representatives from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Embassy of India in Seoul, Government of the Republic of Korea, Invest KOREA, KOTRA, Korean industry and the CII Andhra Pradesh CEOs Delegation to explore opportunities for strengthening Andhra Pradesh–Korea trade, investment and technology partnerships.
In his keynote address, Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s renewed focus on industrial growth, investment facilitation, technology-led governance and job creation. He said that Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of India’s most attractive destinations for global investors, with strong opportunities in electronics, IT, semiconductors, automobiles, EVs, renewable energy, green hydrogen, food processing, ports, logistics and advanced manufacturing.
He invited Korean companies to explore Andhra Pradesh as a strategic investment destination, noting that the State offers a strong combination of proactive governance, skilled talent, industrial infrastructure, port-led connectivity and investor-friendly policies. He also emphasised the government’s commitment to providing a responsive and transparent ecosystem for investors.
Delivering the welcome remarks, Gourangalal Das, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Korea and the importance of state-level engagement in deepening bilateral trade and investment relations. He noted that Andhra Pradesh’s sectoral strengths align closely with Korea’s global capabilities in manufacturing, technology, mobility and innovation.
Lee Min-Kyong, Director-General for the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea, addressed the session and spoke on the importance of strengthening economic and institutional cooperation between India and Korea.
Dr Kim Tae Hyung, Commissioner, Invest KOREA, highlighted Korea’s investment ecosystem and opportunities.