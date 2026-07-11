Kurnool family holds virtual engagement to couple in US

KURNOOL: In a unique blend of tradition and technology, a family from Kurnool celebrated their daughter’s engagement online with the couple participating from the United States, highlighting how digital platforms are transforming traditional ceremonies.

Health Inspector T Govindu Swamy of Kurnool Government General Hospital and his wife Shiva Shyamala Kumari, residents of Joharapuram in Kurnool city arranged the ceremony for their daughter Meghana, who is working as a scientist in Wisconsin, USA. Prem Kumar, son of Kumar Babu and Sridevi from Tirupati, is employed as a software professional in the United States.

After both of them fall in love and expressed their desire to marry, both families gave their consent and initially planned a grand engagement ceremony in India.

However, visa-related constraints prevented the prospective bride and groom from travelling to India, prompting the families to opt for a virtual engagement, Meghana’s uncle told TNIE.

The engagement ceremony was held at Hotel K Fartoon, near G Pullareddy Engineering College on the outskirts of Kurnool city at 11 am of Indian Standard Time on Thursday, which corresponded to 12:30 am in Wisconsin. Large LED screens were installed to connect the families and guests with the couple in real time. As a priest in Kurnool performed rituals and chanted Vedic hymns, Meghana and Prem Kumar exchanged rings online, allowing family and friends to witness the occasion live.

Guests hailed the innovative ceremony as proof that technology can preserve traditions despite geographical distance.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in New York on 30 August.