Minister Durgesh sees YSRCP conspiracy to stoke communal tensions in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was conspiring to trigger communal tensions in the State by targeting Sanatana Dharma and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Vijayawada, the minister claimed that activists Joseph Ravan, Jada Sravan Kumar and actor Prakash Raj were acting as YSRCP agents under a political script allegedly originating from Tadepalli Palace.
Durgesh alleged that the three were attempting to incite unrest and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged conspiracy, including its purported international funding links.
He claimed that the recent Dalit Christian convention held in Eluru was aimed primarily at criticising Pawan Kalyan rather than addressing issues concerning the welfare of Dalits or Christians. The minister alleged that the campaign was intended to politically weaken the Deputy Chief Minister and destabilise the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition government. Referring to Jada Sravan Kumar, Durgesh questioned his earlier claim of spending Rs 25 crore in campaigns against the previous YSRCP government and demanded that he explain the source of those funds.
He also levelled allegations regarding Sravan Kumar’s professional conduct and accused him of making politically motivated statements.
Speaking about Joseph Ravan, Durgesh alleged that the activist, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), had links with the YSRCP. He claimed that Ravan’s associate, Gagana, met former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada Airport seeking support and that the issue was subsequently entrusted to YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash, which, according to the minister, exposed the alleged political connection.
Durgesh further accused actor Prakash Raj of previously being involved in controversies surrounding the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka and alleged that he had now joined hands with Ravan to foment religious discord in Andhra Pradesh.
He asserted that the coalition government would firmly counter any attempts to create communal unrest or destabilise the State and criticised efforts to drag Pawan Kalyan’s name into the Akiveedu temple dispute. He also noted that the issue of reservations for Dalit Christians is currently pending before the Supreme Court.