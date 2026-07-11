Minister Durgesh sees YSRCP conspiracy to stoke communal tensions in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was conspiring to trigger communal tensions in the State by targeting Sanatana Dharma and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Vijayawada, the minister claimed that activists Joseph Ravan, Jada Sravan Kumar and actor Prakash Raj were acting as YSRCP agents under a political script allegedly originating from Tadepalli Palace.

Durgesh alleged that the three were attempting to incite unrest and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged conspiracy, including its purported international funding links.

He claimed that the recent Dalit Christian convention held in Eluru was aimed primarily at criticising Pawan Kalyan rather than addressing issues concerning the welfare of Dalits or Christians. The minister alleged that the campaign was intended to politically weaken the Deputy Chief Minister and destabilise the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP coalition government. Referring to Jada Sravan Kumar, Durgesh questioned his earlier claim of spending Rs 25 crore in campaigns against the previous YSRCP government and demanded that he explain the source of those funds.

He also levelled allegations regarding Sravan Kumar’s professional conduct and accused him of making politically motivated statements.