‘Navy anchors peace in Indian Ocean’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Indian Navy remains the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), highlighting its role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests amid an evolving global security environment.

Addressing naval personnel during a Barakhana at Vizag ahead of the commissioning of Mahendragiri, the sixth indigenous stealth frigate under Project 17A, Singh said maritime security has become central to India’s economic growth and national interests.

He noted that over 90% of India’s trade by volume is carried through sea routes and said the country’s energy security, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and island territories further underline the strategic importance of the maritime domain.

Referring to increasing geopolitical competition and the growing presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean, the Defence Minister said the Indian Navy is securing the nation’s maritime borders, protecting vital sea lanes and safeguarding India’s interests across the region.

Singh reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining peace, stability and a secure maritime environment. “The region is our courtyard, and securing the courtyard is our responsibility,” he stated.

The Defence Minister described the commissioning of Mahendragiri as a milestone in India’s drive for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He said future conflicts would demand mastery of emerging technologies and urged armed forces personnel to upgrade their skills. He stressed that military capability depends on well-trained personnel.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, and senior Indian Navy officers were present on the occasion.