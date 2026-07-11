NCC gets .22 rifle firing simulator at AITAM in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: In a significant boost to cadet training infrastructure in North Andhra, Group Commander of NCC Vizag, Commodore Sumanta Roy inaugurated .22 Rifle Firing Simulator at AITAM Engineering College, Tekkali in Srikakulam district on Friday.

During an interaction session with district-level NCC cadets, Commodore Roy emphasised that NCC not only instills discipline, leadership qualities, and a spirit of national service among youth, but also provides opportunities in employment, higher education, and career growth.

Later, he explained the quota, additional weightage, and special preference available to cadets holding NCC Certificates in the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Departments, and various government recruitments.

Clarifying doubts raised by cadets regarding career opportunities in the defence sector, selection procedures, and training aspects, he stated that NCC develops personality, self-confidence, time management, and leadership qualities, which contribute to success in every field.

Inspecting the newly established simulator, he noted that it would provide cadets with valuable training in firing techniques and enhance their shooting skills.

Commodore Sumanta Roy said “NCC is not about wearing the uniform, it shapes your character and builds confidence to face challenges.”

Advising cadets to balance academics with their NCC journey, he stressed that the organisation grooms young people to shape their personality and character, preparing them for leadership positions in the future.

Additionally, Commodore Roy announced plans to conduct regular 10-day workshops for cadets, aimed at providing guidance on how to prepare for careers in the services.

For the 22 Rifle Firing Training, Former Servicemen Ramanaiah and Bhujanga Rao will serve as trainers, College management added.

Commanding officer 14(A) BN NCC Srikakulam Colonel Shashank Kushwaha, Administrative Officer LT Colonel Pradeep K Menon and Subedar Major Balwant Singh and AITAM Director Prof V V Nageswara Rao, Principal Dr A S Srinivasa Rao, Pradeep, AITAM NCC Coordinator Prof Dr D Vishnu Murthy, Major Mahesh and district-level NCC cadets and others were participated.