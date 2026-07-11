Police tighten noose on counterfeit currency gangs around Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A series of counterfeit currency seizures in NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts recently has put the police on high alert, with special teams stepping up surveillance to dismantle organised interstate gangs involved in printing and circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The recent cases registered in NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts have raised concerns among law enforcement agencies over the growing presence of counterfeit currency networks operating in and around Vijayawada. Police believe these gangs are targeting commercial centres and exploiting crowded public places to push fake notes into circulation.

The concern has intensified following multiple arrests over the past few months. Ibrahimpatnam police recently arrested five persons allegedly involved in circulating counterfeit currency after a trader grew suspicious of the notes offered during a transaction and alerted the police.

During interrogation, investigators found that the accused had been operating from Anantapur and had allegedly circulated fake currency in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai before attempting to exchange the counterfeit notes in Ibrahimpatnam.

In another case, Krishna Lanka police arrested one person for possessing and circulating fake currency, while Krishna district police arrested four persons in February this year in connection with a counterfeit currency racket.

Guntur police also arrested two accused in a separate case, indicating that multiple gangs may be operating simultaneously in various districts.

Among the recent counterfeit currency cases in AP, the largest seizure was reported by East Godavari police, who busted a sophisticated fake currency racket and recovered counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1.06 crore.

It was revealed that the gang had set up a printing unit in Guntur city to print counterfeit currency before distributing it across different districts.