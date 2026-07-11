Six waste treatment units to come up in Andhra's Nellore district

NELLORE: Six waste processing centres would be coming up in the district to convert waste collected from households and establishments into compost for further use. The processing centres, located at Nellore, Gudur, Allur, Atmakur, Buchireddypalem and Kavali, would be completed by next month.

While the Nellore unit would be completed this month, the rest would be commissioned next month. The centres are being established under the supervision of the Swachh Andhra Corporation and the Public Health Department, with operations entrusted to a private agency.

Jindal Company has come forward to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Nellore. The proposed 12-megawatt facility will be set up at Donthali next year at an estimated cost of `6 crore, converting municipal waste into electricity.

“Once the fresh waste processing centres become operational, the Donthali dumping yard in Nellore will no longer have heaps of garbage as the waste will be transported directly to the processing centre, where biodegradable waste will be converted into compost. The compost will be used for civic requirements within the municipal corporation and also marketed to consumers,” said YO Nandan, Municipal Commissioner.

Plastic waste and other non-compostable materials generated during processing will be sent to cement factories for co-processing. Nellore city generates around 360 tonnes of solid waste every day, while Kavali produces 60 tonnes, Gudur 40 tonnes, Buchireddypalem 30 tonnes, Atmakur 20 tonnes, and Allur 15 tonnes.