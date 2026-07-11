Sustainable farming model launched at Guntur school

GUNTUR: Jordan Jasper of the Foundation on Future Farming, Germany, during an interactive session with students at Kornepadu High School said, “Every student should learn natural farming because of food, nutrition, and health are the foundation of a sustainable future.”

The visiting delegation stressed that cultivable land is steadily shrinking across the world and that the younger generation must develop practical knowledge of sustainable agriculture.

Introducing the internationally acclaimed 2,000 Square Metre model in Kornepadu High School of Guntur District today on 10th July 2026, Jasper explained that a family can achieve Food and Nutrition security by cultivating a well-planned 2,000 sq m farm, while encouraging students to develop their talents and consider agriculture as a career.

An international delegation comprising anjama Njoroge Daniel, Coordinator, Seed Saver Network-Kenya; Oddah Friday Ochomo, Farmer, Global Field Network-Kenya; Zipporah Nyambura Kuria, Farmer, Seed Saver Network-Kenya; John Kariuki Mwangi, Head, Slow Food Kenya; and Jordan Jasper from the Foundation on Future Farming, Germany, visited Kornepadu High School to launch a pilot demonstration of the 2,000 square metre model.

The programme began with the planting of saplings by the delegates, students, and teachers. The experts highlighted the importance of Natural Farming, Healthy Food systems, Biodiversity, and Seed conservation, expressing confidence that students would become ambassadors of sustainable agriculture and inspire future generations.

Y Sudhakar, Senior Thematic Lead, Academy, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, said that effective implementation of the model could bring global recognition to the students and the school.