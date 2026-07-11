Visakhapatnam airport transition raises concerns over contract workers

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the curtains prepare to fall on civil operations at the historic Visakhapatnam International Airport to make way for the state-of-the-art Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, uncertainty over the future of hundreds of contractual employees has come into sharp focus.

With the transition expected to affect personnel engaged across a range of airport services, the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) has initiated discussions to ensure that the workforce is not left without livelihood opportunities.

Chaired by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, the committee reviewed the airport’s operational status and initiated steps to facilitate the redeployment of contractual employees once commercial operations are shifted to Bhogapuram.

During the meeting, Airport Director N Purushottam presented a detailed overview of the airport’s operations, including passenger traffic, cargo handling, infrastructure and other key operational developments. The committee also reviewed the action taken on decisions made during its previous meeting.

A significant part of the discussions centred on the future of contractual employees engaged in various services at the airport. Sribharat interacted with representatives of contracting agencies as well as personnel employed in housekeeping, passenger facilitation services, including assistance for persons with reduced mobility, DigiYatra support, civil and electrical maintenance, plumbing, information technology, motor transport, ground handling and commercial establishments functioning within the airport premises.

Recognising the uncertainty surrounding their employment after the shift to Bhogapuram, the MP directed the Airport Director to prepare a comprehensive database of all contractual personnel, categorised according to their skills and experience.

The database will be shared through the MP’s office with organisations such as GMR, the Hotel Federation, the Chamber of Commerce and other industries to explore suitable employment opportunities. Sribharat assured the employees that every effort would be made to facilitate their redeployment based on their skill sets and experience.

He noted that discussions would also be held with industries and business establishments in the region to identify suitable vacancies for those who may not be absorbed during the transition.