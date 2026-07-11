Withdraw UAPA case against YouTuber: Opposition to Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition parties and retired bureaucrats on Friday demanded that the State government withdraw the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against YouTuber and ‘Prashna’ channel host Ravann by July 17, warning of statewide protests if the charges are not dropped.

The ultimatum was issued at a roundtable organised by the CPI State committee and chaired by CPI State Secretary Gujjula Eswarayya. Former IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar said the FIR lacked legal grounds to invoke the anti-terror law and alleged it was intended to prolong judicial custody.

Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao and retired IAS officer Srinivasulu said the action violated SC guidelines and threatened free expression. CPI national leader K Narayana and CPM Central Committee member P Madhu termed the case “diversion politics”, noting UAPA charges were invoked only after Ravann secured bail in four cases. Former minister Ambati Rambabu alleged police were attempting to fabricate links between Ravann and Naxalite groups.