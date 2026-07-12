34K get degrees at JNTU-GV’s first convocation

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 34,896 students received degrees at the first convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Gurajada, Vizianagaram (JNTU-GV), held at the Andhra University Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

State Governor and JNTU-GV Chancellor Justice S Abdul Nazeer presided over the convocation, where the university awarded 32,177 undergraduate degrees, 2,708 postgraduate degrees and 11 PhDs to students from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 academic years. The university presented 50 gold medals and two endowment awards. Founder and Global CEO of Nirman Organisation, Mayur Patnala, was conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship and technology.

Nazeer urged them to become job creators rather than job seekers and contribute to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the country.

He said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, robotics, data science, cyber security and green energy were transforming the world, and advised students to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to meet future challenges.

The Governor said a convocation marked the transition from classroom learning to applying knowledge in society and acknowledged the support of parents, teachers and friends in every student’s success.