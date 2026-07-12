4.5-magnitude earthquake in Bay of Bengal triggers mild tremors in Visakhapatnam

The earthquake occurred at 5:05:46 a.m. IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located about 225 km off the Kakinada coast in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). The epicentre was located at latitude 16.805°N and longitude 84.381°E.

"A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal early on Sunday, and mild tremors were felt in several parts of Visakhapatnam city," a release said.

No casualties, property damage or any other loss have been reported due to the earthquake, it said.

The tremors were mild and no panic was reported among residents, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)