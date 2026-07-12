AP CM Naidu accuses Jagan of ‘hit, run and escape’ politics

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of following a ‘hit, run and escape’ approach, creating disturbances in Andhra Pradesh and then staying in Bengaluru. Naidu alleged that the opposition was systematically targeting the government and TDP leaders through false propaganda.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu said the YSRCP lacked even the basic characteristics of a democratic political party and asserted that such a party was detrimental to the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the media had a responsibility to expose the party’s alleged criminal mindset and destructive politics.

Naidu alleged that several IAS officers had suffered because of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, while many entrepreneurs and industrialists had been ruined.

Even today, he claimed, YSRCP leaders were threatening investors and warning that industries would be driven out of the State. According to him, the opposition fears that fresh investments and job creation would enhance the reputation of the NDA coalition government.

Naidu said the Bhogapuram International Airport was nearing completion and that the Polavaram and Veligonda projects were also approaching completion. He claimed that these developments had created anxiety within the YSRCP.