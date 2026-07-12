AP CM Naidu accuses Jagan of ‘hit, run and escape’ politics

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of following a ‘hit, run and escape’ approach, creating disturbances in Andhra Pradesh and then staying in Bengaluru. Naidu alleged that the opposition was systematically targeting the government and TDP leaders through false propaganda.
During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu said the YSRCP lacked even the basic characteristics of a democratic political party and asserted that such a party was detrimental to the interests of Andhra Pradesh.
He said the media had a responsibility to expose the party’s alleged criminal mindset and destructive politics.
Naidu alleged that several IAS officers had suffered because of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, while many entrepreneurs and industrialists had been ruined.
Even today, he claimed, YSRCP leaders were threatening investors and warning that industries would be driven out of the State. According to him, the opposition fears that fresh investments and job creation would enhance the reputation of the NDA coalition government.
Naidu said the Bhogapuram International Airport was nearing completion and that the Polavaram and Veligonda projects were also approaching completion. He claimed that these developments had created anxiety within the YSRCP.
The Chief Minister further alleged that, under the previous government, farmers’ lands had been brought under Section 22-A restrictions as part of a conspiracy to seize valuable properties, causing severe hardship. He said the present government was resolving these issues and noted that many affected farmers had been unable even to obtain agricultural loans or purchase urea because of the restrictions.
Responding to questions on social media misuse, Naidu said the government was still working on establishing a task force to curb fake posts, character assassination and defamatory content online. He expressed concern that social media was increasingly being misused for personal attacks and blackmail, particularly targeting women. If left unchecked, he warned, such misuse would pose a serious threat to society and undermine women’s sense of safety and freedom.
Speaking about the government’s decision on land allotted to Brahmani Steel Limited, Naidu alleged that the greed of a single individual had resulted in the loss of mineral wealth worth lakhs of crores of rupees.
He claimed that illegal mining had been carried out under the guise of establishing the steel plant. While the government has reclaimed the land allotted to Brahmani Steel, he said, the Obulapuram mining issue remains unresolved.