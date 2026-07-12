AP emerging as defence manufacturing hub: Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy commissioned the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri into its Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, marking the induction of the sixth of the seven Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates.

At the commissioning ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India’s progress in indigenous defence production and described Andhra Pradesh as an emerging centre for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

“Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a new powerhouse of India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing. It is playing its role across air, water, land, and the unmanned domain,” he remarked, adding, “This means the weapon systems that we once used to import from abroad will now be produced near our own Vizag,” he said.

He cited the foundation stone laying for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi and Bharat Dynamics Limited’s upcoming Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility in Anakapalli, where autonomous underwater vehicles, torpedoes and underwater countermeasure systems will be produced.

“AMCA in the skies, BDL’s naval systems in the depths of the ocean, Kurnool’s drones in the unmanned domain, and today, INS Mahendragiri on the surface of the sea signify that Andhra Pradesh is now contributing to India’s defence strength across every sphere,” he noted.

The Defence Minister also underlined the changing character of warfare, observing that technological advances were transforming military operations without diminishing the importance of conventional capabilities.

“Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and credible military power,” he remarked. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare, hypersonic weapons and space-based systems, he emphasised, complement rather than replace conventional military platforms.