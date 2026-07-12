Divisive forces targeting ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and nation’s integrity: BJP

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP president PVN Madhav on Saturday alleged that divisive forces were targeting Sanatana Dharma and India’s identity because they could not accept the country’s growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the BJP Legal Cell’s Janata Varadhi - Free Legal Aid workshop in Vijayawada, he welcomed 146 advocates into the party.

Madhav alleged that certain groups were attempting to create caste divisions in Andhra Pradesh through social media and YouTube platforms. Criticising opposition parties, he claimed that the CPI and YSRCP were supporting anti-Hindu and anti-national elements by defending the arrest of a person identified as Ravan. He also criticised former IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao for questioning the arrest.