Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery on right shoulder

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan successfully underwent surgery on his right shoulder at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. The procedure was performed by renowned orthopaedic and sports medicine specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Pawan Kalyan was diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders, along with an avulsion fracture in the right shoulder. The surgery lasted about three and a half hours and was successful. He was later shifted to the recovery room and is currently under medical supervision.

Doctors had advised immediate surgery after medical examinations revealed extensive muscle tears and rotator cuff damage in both shoulders. However, the Deputy Chief Minister completed his scheduled official engagements before undergoing the procedure. Since operating on both shoulders simultaneously would have resulted in severe post-operative pain, doctors decided to perform the surgeries in phases. The second shoulder surgery is expected to take place after about two months.

Pawan Kalyan had been experiencing shoulder pain since sustaining injuries in 2016. The condition reportedly worsened over the years during extensive public interactions, political campaigns, the Porata Yatra and Varahi Yatra.