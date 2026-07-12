Police arrest Radha Gayatri’s husband

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uttarakhand Police arrested Somayajula Sree Charan on Saturday after he remained absconding for several days in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Vizag software professional Parupudi Radha Gayatri, who died under suspicious circumstances at a homestay in Mussoorie on June 15, 2026.

Police teams tracked him down after obtaining a non-bailable warrant from the Judicial Magistrate, Mussoorie. The court remanded him to 14 days of custody and police later shifted him to the District Jail at Sudhowala.

Deputy Superintendent of Police JC Pant is investigating the case. Radha Gayatri, 27, died at a Mussoorie homestay on June 15 after the couple travelled from Delhi via Rishikesh and checked in on June 14.

Police registered a case against Sree Charan under Section 103(1) of the BNS after Gayatri’s parents, Sudhakar and Satyavati, alleged that he had murdered their daughter and demanded his arrest.

The Dehradun district administration ordered an inquiry and invited the public to submit information by July 17. Radha Gayatri married Sree Charan in Vizag on November 8, 2025, and had joined a company in Gurugram before the couple travelled to Mussoorie.

On June 15, Sree Charan informed Radha Gayatri’s family of her death, but her parents alleged foul play and sought preservation of evidence. Police recovered bloodstains, liquor bottles and food items from the room. Sree Charan later absconded after claiming innocence, and police also summoned his parents.